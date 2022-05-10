Connect with us

The Voice on fashion-best dressed of the week

Charlotte Kamale is a formidable fashion and design enthusiast.

She is the voice on fashion best dressed for the lounge wear!

Pairing two separate pieces that are an instant must have – the cropped blazer and tights, is surely comfort re-defined.

For this winter, one could definitely use comfort plus warmth while looking stylish!

