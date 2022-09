Audrey Lunda is a consistent style blazer of note.

He ushers in spring fashion in a simple but attention gawking look.

Its effectiveness is in the colour blocking suave and the fashion accessories he opted for – shades, bracelets, and a watch.

Nothing makes an outfit more dapper than a clean savvy, unbuttoned crisp shirt.

It is no wonder he is my best dressed of the week.

Invest in a colourful blazer this spring, gentleman.