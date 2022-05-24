Fashion
The Voice on fashion stunner; best dressed of the week
The undeniable, style aficionado and digital creator force that is Unicorn Princess aka Barati Gabalebe is my best dressed of this week.
This look is super strikingly glam yet the epitome of an effect less is more style.
I give her a 10/10 not only because of her excellent knack of accessorizing effectively in an expert-approved, suave way but also ticking all the style commands – from head to toe!
Follow her on Instagram @unicornprincessbw for more impeccable, striking fashion, style and beauty insets!
Photography | Bornaking Photography
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Soldier found decomposed at Thebephatshwa
-
News6 days ago
Freed from a charge of publishing lover’s nudes
-
News6 days ago
The numbers game
-
News2 days ago
Dirty dad begs for lawyer
-
News7 days ago
Best places in South Africa where you can see the ‘Big Five’
-
News20 hours ago
Murder suspect assaults magistrate
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Raul Bryan brings reality
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Exclusive all-white
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Loyal Lecco sticks with kwaito
-
News19 hours ago
I will never forget his cruel words