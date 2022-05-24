The Voice on fashion stunner; best dressed of the week

The undeniable, style aficionado and digital creator force that is Unicorn Princess aka Barati Gabalebe is my best dressed of this week.

This look is super strikingly glam yet the epitome of an effect less is more style.

I give her a 10/10 not only because of her excellent knack of accessorizing effectively in an expert-approved, suave way but also ticking all the style commands – from head to toe!

Follow her on Instagram @unicornprincessbw for more impeccable, striking fashion, style and beauty insets!

Photography | Bornaking Photography