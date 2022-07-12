Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tutume Police probe bush death
Tutume Police probe bush death
LOOKING FOR ANSWERS: Kgosiemang

News

Tutume Police probe bush death

By

Published

Tutume police are appealing for information after the bloodied corpse of a middle-aged man was found in the dense bush surrounding Kolobetshaa cattlepost near Mosetse village on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was found at around 7pm by another man who was out looking for his cattle. After stumbling upon the dead body, the man raced home to retrieve his cellphone and alert the police to his grisly discovery.

Explaining what happened next, Tutume Assistant Superintendent Kesego Kgosiemang, said, “The police rushed to the scene and took the bloodied man to Tutume Primary Hospital where he was certified dead. For now there is nothing much we can say as the matter is still fresh.

“We are still investigating to see what really happened, whether he was killed or not. We do not have any more details on the deceased, we are still looking for his relatives.”

The police boss added it did not appear as if the man had been there long as the blood was still fresh.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“People should always check on their loved ones, check where they are and whether they are okay,” added Kgosiemang, who urged anyone with information to come forward and liaise with them.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Human bones and clothes found in the bush

As concerns over missing people continue to dominate public discourse across the country, another incident has been reported at Takatokwane police after suspected human...

3 days ago

News

Alleged hitman reneges on murder confession

WATCH: Hamadi Makuha, an alleged hitman in a case of mistaken identity where a wrong target, Thato Meswele was killed, has reneged on his...

2 days ago

Politics

Court to rule on BNF dispute next week

WATCH: Gaborone High Court has reserved judgement to next week, in a case in which some members are suing the BNF for what they...

4 days ago
Blind but brilliant Blind but brilliant

Entertainment

Blind but brilliant

With a rich, decorated background in folklore, Maun musician, Gaobiwe Thapson recently made the switch to Gospel, changing genres with seamless ease. His success...

1 day ago

Sports

Botswana and Namibia bid to co-host AFCON 2027

WATCH: Botswana and Namibia have signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

2 days ago

Politics

Leaked audio reveals Arone’s presumed BPF ambitions

WATCH: Former Member of Parliament, Bagalatia Arone’s apparent master plan for Botswana Patriotic Front has been leaked in a voice note believed to be...

8 hours ago
Turning stones into life Turning stones into life

Business

Turning stones into life

meet the boss Although he graduated in Geology, Odirile Kaang was all set to spend his professional career running a car rental and organising...

1 day ago
Chillin'out Chillin'out

Entertainment

Chillin’out

What did you take healy Botswana Democratic Party held its Gaborone Regional Congress at one of the hotels in Gaborone over the weekend. Many...

1 day ago
Off the ground Off the ground

Business

Off the ground

Maun-Vic Falls flights up and running Last Thursday marked the start of a new chapter in Maun as Fastjet touched down in the tourist...

1 day ago
Sacu's new course Sacu's new course

Business

Sacu’s new course

Industrialization tops Union’s priorities Amidst the socio-economic challenges rampant around the world, Southern African Customs Union (SACU) has reiterated its efforts to refocus its...

1 day ago

News

EU calls for moratorium on death penalty

WATCH: The European Union has once again pleaded with the government of Botswana to impose a moratorium on the death penalty saying the practice...

2 days ago
Burs on the move Burs on the move

Business

Burs on the move

Revenue Service launch 2021/22 filing season For the very first time, Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) chose the city of Francistown to launch its...

1 day ago
Stepfather confesses to kidnapping Stepfather confesses to kidnapping

News

Stepfather confesses to kidnapping

Sold for P200 000 and killed This week, Police in Lobatse inched closer to solving the mystery of the missing Lobatse standard one pupil,...

16 hours ago
Advertisement