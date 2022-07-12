Tutume Police probe bush death

Tutume police are appealing for information after the bloodied corpse of a middle-aged man was found in the dense bush surrounding Kolobetshaa cattlepost near Mosetse village on Tuesday evening.

The deceased was found at around 7pm by another man who was out looking for his cattle. After stumbling upon the dead body, the man raced home to retrieve his cellphone and alert the police to his grisly discovery.

Explaining what happened next, Tutume Assistant Superintendent Kesego Kgosiemang, said, “The police rushed to the scene and took the bloodied man to Tutume Primary Hospital where he was certified dead. For now there is nothing much we can say as the matter is still fresh.

“We are still investigating to see what really happened, whether he was killed or not. We do not have any more details on the deceased, we are still looking for his relatives.”

The police boss added it did not appear as if the man had been there long as the blood was still fresh.

“People should always check on their loved ones, check where they are and whether they are okay,” added Kgosiemang, who urged anyone with information to come forward and liaise with them.