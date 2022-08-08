Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

UB produces blended biodiesel

By

Published

WATCH: A research by the Faculty of Engineering at University of Botswana has produced a blended biodiesel that is said to be much cheaper and is also compatible with light and heavy duty vehicle engines.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

The lust act

*Pastor hangs himself after raping patient

6 days ago

News

State explains reasons for Matsheka’s further detention

In an urgent application filed by Member of Parliament (MP) for Lobatse, Thapelo Matsheka’s, wife, Veronica Matsheka at the Lobatse high Court yesterday, the...

2 days ago

News

High Court condemns Matsheka’s detention

WATCH: In case you missed yesterday’s High Court judgement when Justice Gaolapelwe Ketlogetswe ruled against the detention of Lobatse Member of Parliament (MP) Thapelo...

16 hours ago
Advertisement