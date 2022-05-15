UB-SRC Elections Postponed

University of Botswana Student Representative Council elections which were scheduled for Friday have been postponed -with new dates yet to be set.

Elections were called off after failure to open polling stations on time which was blamed on the university management’s failure to secure or print ballot papers .

By Friday, 1500hrs; polling stations were yet to be opened though they could have opened at 0730 and closed at 1930hrs.

Though voting was expected to take place overnight provided the situation of ballot papers was rectified, that was not the case as the polls were called off.

The elections pitted together three parties being; Moono Wa Baithuti, GS26 and United Student Movement.