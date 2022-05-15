News
UB-SRC Elections Postponed
University of Botswana Student Representative Council elections which were scheduled for Friday have been postponed -with new dates yet to be set.
Elections were called off after failure to open polling stations on time which was blamed on the university management’s failure to secure or print ballot papers .
By Friday, 1500hrs; polling stations were yet to be opened though they could have opened at 0730 and closed at 1930hrs.
Though voting was expected to take place overnight provided the situation of ballot papers was rectified, that was not the case as the polls were called off.
The elections pitted together three parties being; Moono Wa Baithuti, GS26 and United Student Movement.
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Murder convict, Ntsuape, sentenced to death
-
News6 days ago
V.P’s son-in-law in court for drug trafficking
-
News7 days ago
Construction workers killed in trench collapse
-
News6 days ago
Mother-of-two murdered in Tonota
-
News5 days ago
Divorced for being too sweet
-
News5 days ago
Unsung Heroines
-
News6 days ago
Phikwe police on the hunt for a killer
-
News6 days ago
Police bungle prosecution of rape case
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Careless cops
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Things they say