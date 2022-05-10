Ultimate wardrobe essential bra guide!

Finding the design, right size and fit!

As seasons change, so should your bra design, size and fit.

Given that our busts change over time – for hormonal reasons as well as weight gain or loss – chances are your bra size has fluctuated too.

So this is a bra guide for every woman, even if you think you are wearing the right bra size or cut!

There are different bra styles, designs and fabrics that serve and cater for different occasions.

Hence, every woman needs at least five different bras cuts and styles to fit their lifestyles and occasion.

Advertisement

It’s important to know what you want your bra to do for you.

Do you want a moisture wicking bra or a fancy, lace detail for a certain dress?

Or do you need it for your sensitive skin and need a lighter fabric to make your bosom look smaller?

Simply put, every woman needs the following bras; Two traditional-style bras, like a smooth T-shirt bra in your skin tone, or in black, which would cover about 70 to 80 percent of your wardrobe.

You also need a sports bra that will minimize bounces during physical activities, and one that doesn’t impede your performance.

Advertisement

If you are into cycling, or high impact activities like running, yoga or Pilates you will need at-least several sports bras so as to prevent the band from getting strained quickly and being worn out.

Ladies, let’s not forget the perfect bra for those dinner dates or special occasions.

A versatile bra that can be designed into multiple necklines like strapless, halter, or criss-cross is a closet must have.

For those long trips- traveling or lounging, an underwire bra or bralette is ideal.

Just make sure you can adjust the straps to get the best fit.

One other design not to leave behind is the seamless bra.

A seamless bra design is made to be invisible under your clothes, with no seams that might show through or leave marks after a long day!

Advertisement

It’s very efficient for those long days at work!

One important fact to note is, however generously you take care of your bra, you will have to replace it someday.

It takes a year to take out any bras that are no longer giving you the support and cup size you need.

So here is a bra guide check to keep your posture and bossom defy gravity!

Here is our bra dictionary and tips to note when buying bras.

Advertisement

Tips to know:

1. Cups hold the breasts in place, but the band is responsible for about 90 percent of the actual support.

2. There is always a “sister size” on bras. If your actual bra size doesn’t fit, then opt for your sister size for a perfect fit. The rule of thumb is as follows: If you go up in the band, go down in the cup and vice versa. For example, a 32C could possibly fit a 30D or a 34A. If you’re a 34C, you might find bras that fit better in a 36B or a 32D.

3. To measure at home, you’ll need two measurements: around your back and under your bust for your band size, and around your back over your nipples for your cup size. You’ll then subtract the difference. For example, if your bust measures 35 inches and your under-bust (or rib cage) 32 inches, you’ll be a 32C because 35 minus 32 equals 3, and that number corresponds to the letter “C” in the alphabet.

4. If your straps are slipping, it could be one of a few signs that your cups are too big. It’s a must to down size.