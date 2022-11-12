Vee charged with 3 traffic offences

Kwaito-Kwasa sensation, Odirile Sento popularly known as ‘Vee Mampeezy, was on Thursday charged with three traffic offences by Sir Seretse Khama Airport Police.

Vee was charged with failure to obey police signals, unlawful use of warning lights and failure to display car registration numbers.

The music star-cum-businessman had gone to pick popular Zambian Prophetess, Naise, at the airport where he allegedly parked at the restricted VIP area.

Police officers allegedly asked him to park at public parking space but he allegedly refused.

The officers then called their superiors at the police station and when they tried to stop Vee he allegedly just proceed with his convoy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Police Special Support Group (SSG) officers were called for re-enforcement.

Speaking to The Voice Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube confirmed the charges.

He said Vee was fined and paid P2 900. “We received a report at around 7pm on Thursday night that Vee was having a convoy from the airport and that he was even using the warning lights. We had to re-enforce our security because he ignored the police warning signals. Only designated organisations are allowed to use blue warning lights not individuals,” said Motube.

Despite the furore surrounding the incident that went viral on social media, Vee was reluctant to share any details about the charges. “I don’t know anything about the incident you’re talking about, I can’t comment,” was all he was prepared to say when contacted for comment.