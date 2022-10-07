Vee, Master KG clash amid love triangle rumours

As accusations and counter accusations of infidelity continue to dominate discussions in the wake of Vee Mampeezy’s controversial divorce from his wife Kagiso Sento, South African celebrated music pair, Master KG and Makhadzi have also come into the fray with a love triangle drawn in social media comment threads.

Following last night’s announcement that the couple’s eight-year long marriage has irretrievably broken down, shocking revelations started coming out with both parties accusing each other of infidelity.

Although it was Vee who initiated the divorce process a week ago at Maun High Court, Kagiso was the first to take to social media absolving herself of any blame and accusing Vee of being abusive.

She posted photos and video clips describing them as evidence of past assaults by her musician husband.

Kagiso has told of how she has always taken the blame for everything in a bid to protect her kids and her husband’s image.

In his court papers Vee says he believes his wife was cheating on him and that he has solid suspicion of her infidelity. “The above behavior has killed all the love and trust that the plaintiff has for the defendant and it accordingly has killed the parties marriage,” stated Vee in the court documents.

At the height of the drama, South African music superstar Master KG has come out guns blazing- calling Vee a fool.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Jerusalema hit maker’s reaction has been seen as a veiled attempt to get at Vee following recent allegations that he was having an affair with his on-and-off lover, Makhadzi.

Although he did not specify the reasons for his animosity toward Vee, Master KG posted on Facebook this afternoon: “I don’t mind sounding childish or whatever case to people who don’t know the reason behind my posts..he knows very well..I just don’t wanna post videos and screenshots here”.

He went further and advised Vee to stop trying to fit in his shoes since they are too big and asked him to stay in his lane.”Vee Mampeezy you will never win what you trying to play,” added Master KG.

Vee changed his marital regime from ‘in community of property’ to ‘out of community of property’ in March this year, in a move that sent tongues wagging, with overtones of an impending divorce.

Although they chose to hang their dirty linen in public, both couples have been reluctant to field any questions from the media as they ignored any inquiries by this publication

Developing story.