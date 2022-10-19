Vee to honour fallen stars

Kwaito-kwasa star, Vee Mampeezy, has extended a gesture of goodwill to families of departed musicians Dramaboi, Sasa Klass, and Kgosi Maburu, by including the fallen stars’ music in the lineup of his upcoming ‘Last Man Standing’ Music Festival slated for December 10th.

In the wake of the storm surrounding his impending divorce to his wife, Kagiso Sento, Vee has landed on his feet amid a barrage of criticism, choosing to tame controversy with acts of benevolence.

His pledge to honour the fallen stars followed last week’s charitable gestures that included clothing four underprivileged members of the community, buying meals for 100 University of Botswana students and paying transport fares for commuters at the bus rank as well as for Ledumang Junior Secondary School and donating food hampers to the needy, among others.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment this week, Vee Mampeezy said; “I decided to add the late Dramaboi, Sasa Klass, and Kgosi Maburu to the lineup because I felt that they need to be celebrated. They left this world at their youthful ages while their music careers were also at their peak.I do not want them or their families to feel forgotten because they contributed immensely to the local music industry”.

The flamboyant artist-cum-businessman further explained that there will be booking fees for the deceased artists which are going to be paid to their respective families.

Mampeezy says he will reveal the full line up of the show before the end of this week. “In addition, I have a few international artists that will also be performing at the event,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vee Mampeezy shed light on his overall expectations on the Last Man Standing which is scheduled for 10th December 2022 at the National Stadium, “I want people to remember this occasion as an event that helped many people and unearthed raw talent as there are lots of talented artists in the country that are yet to be seen,” said Vee Mampeezy.