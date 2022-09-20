Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Volleyball star soars after broken finger
Volleyball star soars after broken finger
IN ACTION: Gaoleseletse Gasekgonwe

Sports

Volleyball star soars after broken finger

By

Published

Back in May, local volleyball export to Rwanda, Gaoleseletse Gasekgonwe broke her finger, a nasty injury that would cause both physical and emotional pain.

The damaged digit kept the 36-year-old sidelined for three months, forcing her to miss the Africa Women’s Interclub Championships in Tunisia.

Although missing out on the continent’s top club competition came as a cruel blow to Gasekgonwe, she did not let it break her spirit, doubling her efforts in the gym.

“Being injured is depressing. Since the ordeal in Tunisia, it’s been difficult because I knew if I was part of the team we were going to finish in a better position at the Club championship. So I didn’t stop training. I was working on my legs at the gym until I got recovered. I felt our loss twice as hard and I become a wounded lion because even my girls were now getting used to losing which was not good for our brand and morale!” she tells Voice Sport from her Central African base.

Gasekgonwe’s hard work paid off in spectacular style, the explosive athlete returning from her long lay-off last month to lead her club, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) to victory in the Gisaka Tournament.

In the final, RRA gained revenge over their arch rivals, Armee Patriotique Rwanda (APR), beating their nemesis 3-1 to seal the title.

Volleyball star soars after broken finger

SUPERSTAR: Gaoleseletse Gasekgonwe

“This year they defeated us twice at the quarter-finals of Africa Club Championships and in another domestic cup in Rwanda, so it was important that we stop this dominance,” notes the long-legged sportswomen, who made her name locally with Mag-Stimela and has been a national team regular for over 16 years.

The moment was all the more sweeter for Gasekgonwe, whose individual brilliance not only guided RRA to the title but saw her rewarded with the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Best Attacker accolades.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For the woman known as ‘Lizzy’ in volleyball circles, her Gisaka heroics mark the latest high in a sporting history littered with personal glory.

Her Rwandan adventure began in 2020, when she joined University of Tourism Technology and Business Studies (UTB) Volleyball Club, one of the biggest teams in the land.

Volleyball star soars after broken finger

DOMINANT: Gaoleseletse Gasekgonwe

It didn’t take the Botswana star long to make her make in a foreign land, winning the league and three domestic cups win her first season.

Gasekgonwe’s winning streak continued when she signed for RRA last November, with the Gisaka success adding to first place finishes in the Kayumba Memorial Tournament and Liberation Cup.

With Rwanda’s national league due to start this weekend, the hard hitting volleyballer is confident more gold lies on the horizon.

“My aim and goal is to win it even though it is not easy but I want it wholeheartedly. Right now I have intensified my workouts and training hours for me to get to my normal performance even though my finger is not yet fully recovered. As a team we agreed to work more than before and for them seeing me back in court is a motivation,” she concluded hungrily.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Okavango voice daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home Okavango voice daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home

News

Daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home

An alleged wayward daughter last week summoned her father before Maun Customary Court in an attempt to evict him from their family home. In...

12 hours ago

News

Boy, 15, commits suicide

Molepolole police have confirmed the death of a 15-year-old Form 3 boy who committed suicide by hanging over the weekend. The boy who originates...

15 hours ago

News

Combi driver rapes disabled school girl

A Molepolole man is being questioned by the police for the rape  of a 12-year-old disabled schoolgirl. The combi driver had been hired to...

2 days ago

News

‘Killer traditional doctor’ granted bail

Kebaleboge Ntsebe, a traditional doctor implicated in the recent brutal murder of a Kopong teacher, sighed with relief after two months of incarceration as...

2 days ago

News

Defense lawyers reject robbery video evidence

WATCH: Lawyers representing four men accused of robbing a G4S Security in the infamous October 2021 cash heist, have threatened to reject video footage...

1 day ago

News

Man accused of raping 12-year-old.

With his disheveled hair, dry lips and worn out, laceless sneakers, Tshepiso John cut a sorry figure when appearing before Francistown Magistrates’ Court on...

12 hours ago

Daily

11 sub-districts approved for upgrading

Government has restructured seven Councils by upgrading 15 Sub Council into fully fledged councils. In a statement released by the Ministry of Local Government...

2 days ago

Latest News

Crime busters drilled on effective investigations

A workshop aimed at combating corruption and money laundering is underway in Gaborone where the Commonwealth Africa Anti Corruption Centre (CAACC) in collaboration with...

2 days ago
Advertisement