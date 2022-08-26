Walking with the GM

Celebs turn up for the OLDM GM’s Walk

The annual Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) General Manager’s Charity Walk gets under away at Itekeng Stadium early on Saturday morning.

Set to start at 05:30hrs, the event will be graced by the GM Mogakolodi Maoketsa and local stars: Charma Gal, Lizibo and Hey Nyena, the latter being the MC.

Tickets are still available at P200 for 10km and P250 for 20km.

Founded in 2002, the walk’s objectives include raising awareness of the socio-economic needs of the Boteti Sub-District, to raise money for deserving community focused interventions, and to improve employee wellness by encouraging a balanced, active and healthy lifestyle.

Since its inception, the charity walk has made significant contributions in uplifting lives in the Boteti region.

In 2018, the event contributed P1, 277, 600 towards the construction of a Special Education Classroom Block at Tsienyane Primary School in Rakops.

The project structure was completed in 2020 at a cost of P4, 75 million.

Even when the nation was faced with uncertainty following the outbreak of Covid-19 resulting in the cancellation of the popular event, the walk still contributed P450, 000 towards the construction of Moreomaoto Clinic which was completed in 2019 at the cost of P1.5 million.

Other major undertakings include Pscho-Social Support project for orphans and vulnerable children in the area.

Further, the walk has sponsored the construction of eight houses for less privileged families in: Xere, Khwee, Mokubilo, Mosu, Kedia, Mmea, Letlhakane and Mmatshumu at a cost of P1.2 million.

The OLDM GM’s Charity walk has also contributed P667, 450 towards the construction of a maternity ward at Letlhakane Primary Hospital.

The project was completed in 2020 at a cost of P5.3 million.