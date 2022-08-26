Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Charma Gal

News

Walking with the GM

By

Published

Celebs turn up for the OLDM GM’s Walk

The annual Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa Mines (OLDM) General Manager’s Charity Walk gets under away at Itekeng Stadium early on Saturday morning.

Set to start at 05:30hrs, the event will be graced by the GM Mogakolodi Maoketsa and local stars: Charma Gal, Lizibo and Hey Nyena, the latter being the MC.

Tickets are still available at P200 for 10km and P250 for 20km.

Founded in 2002, the walk’s objectives include raising awareness of the socio-economic needs of the Boteti Sub-District, to raise money for deserving community focused interventions, and to improve employee wellness by encouraging a balanced, active and healthy lifestyle.

Since its inception, the charity walk has made significant contributions in uplifting lives in the Boteti region.

In 2018, the event contributed P1, 277, 600 towards the construction of a Special Education Classroom Block at Tsienyane Primary School in Rakops.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The project structure was completed in 2020 at a cost of P4, 75 million.

Hey Nyena

Even when the nation was faced with uncertainty following the outbreak of Covid-19 resulting in the cancellation of the popular event, the walk still contributed P450, 000 towards the construction of Moreomaoto Clinic which was completed in 2019 at the cost of P1.5 million.

Other major undertakings include Pscho-Social Support project for orphans and vulnerable children in the area.

Further, the walk has sponsored the construction of eight houses for less privileged families in: Xere, Khwee, Mokubilo, Mosu, Kedia, Mmea, Letlhakane and Mmatshumu at a cost of P1.2 million.

The OLDM GM’s Charity walk has also contributed P667, 450 towards the construction of a maternity ward at Letlhakane Primary Hospital.

The project was completed in 2020 at a cost of P5.3 million.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

President Masisi to sign three Bills into law

WATCH: President Mokgweetsi Masisi is expected to sign three new laws between now and November after the Winter Meeting of Parliament passed a total...

2 days ago

News

For the love of polygamy

Strong desire to marry two women ends in horror. An intense desire to marry two women has driven a former Botswana Defence Force soldier...

2 days ago

News

North West back Slumber

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) goes for its elective congress in Tsabong this weekend, the first such gathering since President Mokgweetsi Masisi ascended to...

4 hours ago
Chillin' out Chillin' out

Entertainment

Chillin’ out

Bun in the oven Goaba and Thato Zandile Mojakgomo’s wedding brought the whole city to a standstill with the who’s and who of Gaborone...

5 hours ago

Sports

BDF AC half marathon returns to Mogoditshane

Long-distance runners will hit the roads of Mogoditshane for the first time in two years as the BDF AC half-marathon rolls into town on...

4 hours ago

News

North West back Slumber

The Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) goes for its elective congress in Tsabong this weekend, the first such gathering since President Mokgweetsi Masisi ascended to...

2 hours ago
Big Weekend Big Weekend

Entertainment

Big weekend 26 August 2022

Frostbite and Oak the DJ to set voltage up Newly opened club at Tlotlo Hotel, The Voltage is likely to be packed to capacity...

6 hours ago
GRooving 26 August 2022 GRooving 26 August 2022

Entertainment

GRooving 26 August 2022

Family fun day Families will converge at Molapo Leisure Gardens this Saturday for a fun-filled day. The Mosadi Tota Family Fun Day takes place...

5 hours ago
Advertisement