JUSTICE AT LAST: Divorced couple to split property 50/50

News

Warring elderly couple to split property 50/50

By

Published

WATCH: The elderly couple that has been embroiled in a bitter property dispute before a Gaborone High Court will split it on a 50/50 basis, including the property that the husband disposed of without the consent of the wife.

