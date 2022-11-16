Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

‘We’re forced to get naked!’

By

Published

MANAGER: Maradung

Employees at Woolworths warehouse in Gaborone have accused the company of carrying out humiliating strip searches on them while at work.

According to an insider at the retailer, the intrusive searches, which it is claimed include being stripped butt naked and having genitals checked, started back in August after stock went missing.

Accusing their Manager, Tlhalefo Maradung, of abusing her powers and enforcing the checks, the insider told The Voice that last month four employees were fired and two suspended on suspicion of theft after they refused to get nude.

Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of losing her job, the source said workers are forced to undergo extreme searches whenever they use the bathroom, go for lunch break and before knocking off for the day.

“We live in fear and we can’t even report such practices at the Labour office because we are going to lose our jobs. This is unlawful and inhumane. Some of the employees are currently on suspension while others have had their employment terminated but there is no proof that they stole anything!” insisted the whistleblower.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The source added that two months before they were sacked, the four suspected thieves were reported to the police and detained.

“Maradung went to their houses herself, accompanied by the security officers and the police. Nothing was found at three of their homes but some stolen clothes with labels on were uncovered at one of the searched houses. For the others, it was only old clothes they had bought in 2019; when asked to produce receipts, they couldn’t because they had misplaced them – it was over three years ago after all!” said the Woolworths worker, adding those who were fired have been advised to appeal their case before management.

The source also said Maradung had warned her staff that their phones were bugged by the DIS and thus she would know if they tipped-off the media.

The source further claimed the strip searches stopped abruptly last week, the very same day The Voice approached Woolworths about the story.

When reached for comment, Maradung explained she had no authority to respond to media enquiries and referred this publication to Woolworths Media Office in Cape Town.

In their response, Woolworth’s media office indicated they have a zero-tolerance policy against any form of harassment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They were also adamant no such strip searches had taken place.

“We are committed to ensuring that our work environment and stores are safe and free from any form of harassment for all staff and customers. In line with our processes, our teams have conducted thorough investigations into these allegations. We can confirm that no evidence of misconduct has been found. We can confirm that our security staff follow the policy related to searching for staff as prescribed by the business. We do not strip search our staff or allow any form of sexual harassment,” was Woolworths’ emphatic response.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




You May Also Like

News

I want my money!

*Namibian woman fakes own death to avoid paying P9k debt

19 hours ago

News

Ex-wife and family fight over deceased’s property

Two weeks after the devastating news of the death of Chawapa Thabo who allegedly committed suicide in Windhoek, Namibia, his ex-wife and family are...

1 day ago

News

Motswana fugitive extradited from SA

WATCH: Interpol officers in South Africa this morning extradited fugitive, Wazha Nthoiwa-Mazinyane, to Botswana through the Tlokweng border gate. Mazinyane fled to South Africa...

2 days ago

Latest News

Phakalane road temporarily closed

The Phakalane turn off is currently closed following an accident involving a train and a truck which caused one of the wagons to derail....

18 hours ago
Practicing what she preaches Practicing what she preaches

Business

Practicing what she preaches

*Business Teacher making a beautiful mark

21 hours ago
An appetite for oil An appetite for oil

Business

An appetite for oil

*BOL/Debswana deal to create new opportunities

1 day ago
Fight against poachers intensifies Fight against poachers intensifies

Latest News

Fight against poachers intensifies

And Beyond donates a drone to department of wildlife and national parks And Beyond Travel company last week donated a P2 million drone to...

21 hours ago
Investigations into deadly BDF blaze drag on Investigations into deadly BDF blaze drag on

News

Investigations into deadly BDF blaze drag on

Although it is over a year since the deadly blaze, investigations into the fire that gutted Botswana Defence Force’s (BDF) Maun barracks on the...

21 hours ago
I quit I quit

News

I quit

Constituency secretary leaves job to avoid being fired by parliament A hardworking Umbrella for Democratic Change stalwart who led UDC to victory in Maun...

20 hours ago

Business

Synthetic conundrum

*Botswana, DeBeers speak on lab grown diamonds

22 hours ago
A supernatural calling A supernatural calling

Entertainment

A supernatural calling

Traditional healer tells his story Back in March, respected traditional doctor Rabeisane and his magic bowl became headline news. Not for the first time,...

21 hours ago
No more grey days No more grey days

Business

No more grey days

*Botswana rolls out National Risk Assessment

1 day ago

News

From Nyangabgwe referral to Nyangabgwe referring hospital

1 517 pregnancies referred to private hospitals since 2020 All the three theatres not operational NyangabGwe Referral Hospital has over the years attracted so...

21 hours ago
Hot stuff Hot stuff

Business

Hot stuff

Meet the boss An explosion of taste with Smetcher Foods A Food Scientist by trade, Kgalaletso Mesadi Mothooagae knows exactly what ingredients and combinations...

21 hours ago
Youth accused of defiling imbecile Youth accused of defiling imbecile

News

Youth accused of defiling imbecile

Almost three years after he allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl with learning disabilities, a young man has been hauled before a Maun Magistrates’ Court....

21 hours ago

Sports

Kick the ball NOT a Woman

*Football spectacle earmarked to relay anti-GBV message

1 day ago
Advertisement