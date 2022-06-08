What went wrong?

Popular Archbishop hangs himself in healing hut

Famous in Chadibe for listening to villager’s problems and giving them wise counsel, it seems a popular Archbishop was unable to overcome his own inner demons, taking his own life on Monday afternoon.

46-year-old holy man, Samuel Olaotswe was found dangling from the rafters of his healing hut, located directly opposite his home in Akuje ward and the site where he had brought peace to many troubled souls.

The leader of the Saint Hosana Apostolic Church in Zion was last seen making his way to the traditional hut, situated at a different location to the main church.

When it was realised Olaotswe had been gone for a while, and with Monday not being a consultation day, one of the congregants went to check on him.

It was then that the Man of God was found swinging from the roof, a rope around his neck. He was rushed Nyangabgwe Hospital, where he was certified dead upon arrival.

Although Olaotswe’s family turned down The Voice’s request for an interview, villagers described the dead pastor as a kind, gentle soul who was passionate about helping others.

“I am shocked. We really have lost a special person. Pastor Samuel was a good man who loved and respected everyone. He was very humble and treated everyone with respect,” said one upset Chadibe resident.

Another young man in the village revealed, “He loved seeing everyone happy. He also helped people even those coming from outside. Chadibe lost a rare gem!”

Unfortunately, efforts to get an official comment from the church proved unsuccessful, with members flatly refusing to talk to The Voice.

Meanwhile, Tatitown Station Commander, Boipuso Baatweng, confirmed the sad development.

“It is true we are investigating a matter in which a man was found hanging from the rafters of his healing hut. We are still investigating to find out what really transpired because he did not leave a note nor tell anyone if he had a problem,” disclosed the Superintendent.