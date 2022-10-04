Woman commits suicide by hanging

Police in Molepolole have confirmed the death of a woman who was found hanging from the rafters of a house at Phalane ward on Sunday.

The 47-year-old woman is said to have ended her life by hanging herself with a plastic rope on the rafters of their unoccupied two roomed house when she was home with her husband, aged 59.

Confirming the poignant incident, Molepolole police station commander, Superintendent Benedict Matlho said the incident occurred on Sunday morning between 9 and 10 am.

“The woman had been with her husband inside the house before she walked out. Later when the husband looked for her in the yard, he did not find her. He kept on calling her but still to no avail till he went to their vacant house where he found her lifeless body hanging from the rafters,” explained the police officer.

Superintendent Matlho revealed that they were yet to establish the motive behind the suicide as there was no suicide note.

However, the deceased reportedly retired to bed with her husband the previous night (Saturday) and she was the first to wake up on the fateful day.

Her body is still lying at Scottish Livingstone Hospital awaiting post-mortem.