Women want Rwanda system

WATCH: The Botswana Coalition for women NGOs and political parties has told the Dibotelo Commission that Botswana should abandon the First-Past -the-Post and adopt the hybrid Rwanda system to enable women climb the ladder of political power.
You May Also Like
News
In the midst of a heated argument following counter accusations of infidelity with his lover, an enraged Oageng Moagi Letsholo, took an axe he...
News
WATCH: Curious members of the public looked on with dropped jaws as suspects in the brutal murder of a teacher in Kopong appeared before...
News
WATCH: The search for the missing fishermen by Botswana Police and Botswana Defence Force scuba divers continues at Gaborone dam amid fears that they...
News
WATCH: While the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) continues to habour ambitions of one day nailing Welheminah Mphoeng ‘Butterfly’ Maswabi in court on criminal...
News
One of the Botswana Congress Party’s expelled Members of Parliament for Palapye, Onneetse Ramogapi has described his former party as the worst totalitarian. In...
Business
Govt plan private push With the big bucks in short supply, government is considering reviving the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agenda in the hope of...
News
18 soldiers hospitalised after tea at a funeral of a colleagues wife An outbreak of food poisoning was reported at the Botswana Defence Force...
News
WATCH: About 499 recruit constables, comprising 249 female and 250 male officers graduated this morning at Otse Police College. 45% of the trainees hold...
Latest News
WATCH: An official from NBFIRA, Juliana White, has told the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Bluethorn Fund Managers that the company was operating as...
Latest News
Meet the man behind the Crackit empire At the age of 18, Moemedi Senwelo dropped out of University of Botswana (UB) where he was...
Latest News
*Fund left with only P8.8 million *Minister evades questions on future as oil prices soar
Politics
Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s Members of Parliament who have been expelled from their party, Botswana Congress Party (BCP)are still hopeful of reconciliation. When...