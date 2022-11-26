Connect with us

Woolies’ five star gesture!

*Woolworths donates clothes worth P2million

Christmas came early for five charitable organisations this week as Woolworths Botswana conveniently stepped in during their hour of need, donating clothing worth P2 million.

Bagodi Barona will receive clothes worth P650 000 for old age beneficiaries, Legae La Balwetsi le Masiela will get clothes valued at P400 000 for adults and children, Camphill Centre P500 000 for youth, Rankoromane Centre- clothes worth P400 000 and Mabu Projects- clothes valued at P120 000 for new born babies.

Giving the objectives of the donations, Woolworths Botswana Country General Manager Gorata Abotseng-Lekau said she believes the gesture will put a smile onto the faces of the beneficiaries especially during festive season.

She said their Corporate Social Investments projects entails feeding many charities on a daily basis.

She said organisations like Gamodubu Care Centre, AAP, Lephoi Centre in Francistown, House of Hope in Palapye and many other charity organisations collect food hampers in their stores on a daily basis.

“In 2021 financial year we donated food to charity organisations valued at P10.7m whilst clothing was P2.7m. We have an Employee Community Involvement program where store teams on an annual basis identify a charity within their location where they do business to make a difference. We do activities like painting day care centres, setting up gardens in community junior schools, mattresses donations to sick bays in schools, donating chairs at clinics for patients and many more,” said Abotseng-Lekau

The Guest Speaker Assistant Minister of Local and Rural Development, Mabuse Pule, said Woolworths has collaborated with his ministry in the past on various projects.

The minister said the Woolworths donations were handed to district councils who in turn will distribute to the needy.

He further added that during the Covid-19 pandemic the company donated clothing to the value of P3 million.

“Your gesture resonates well with President Masisi’s reset agenda. My ministry also has a 5 year strategy and transformation plan for 2021-2025 in which we promote inclusive and social protection services. Through this CSI, organisations we’re able to give back to the community and make the world a better place for all of us. Woolworths has clearly demonstrated their commitment to the development of our people especially the disadvantaged,” said Pule

One of the beneficiaries, Gomolemo Lolo Madikgetla, from Mabu Project said the gift will go a long way in the lives of newly born babies and their mothers.

She said they work with the Ministry of Health to identify babies who were born on the first day of the new year across the country and they donate to them.

