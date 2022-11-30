Connect with us

Yearning for freedom

By

Published

TAKING A SHORT PRAYER: Kosie

Kosie’s bail application verdict set for Friday

Desperate to spend the festive season outside prison, one of the Kopong murder suspects, Leufty Gaolemogwe Kosie is forced to wait until Friday to hear the progress of his bail application.

The 47-year-old Kosie and his alleged partners in crime, Outlwile Aston, 48, Oageng Moagi Letsholo, 46, and traditional doctor- Kebaleboge Ntsebe, 45 are accused of killing Barulaganye Aston, a Kopong teacher who was butchered, and her body parts allegedly harvested on the 14th July 2022.

However Ntsebe’s prayers to the ancestors were answered in September after spending just months in the prison, when she re gained her freedom whilst her two co-accused (Kosie and Aston)’s countless bail applications were denied by Broadhurst Chief Magistrate Jobbie Moilatshimo.

Subsequent to all the fruitless efforts to get bail, Defence Attorney, Kagisano Tamocha representing Kosie approached Lobatse High Court on November,7th, 2022 for bail application which was then set for November 23rd,2022.

The matter was however postponed to the 25th of November 2022 for bail hearing arguments because Judge (Rainer Busang) allocated the case was not feeling well.

In the last court proceedings, Kosie and Aston were further remanded in jail as the Public Prosecutor, Seeletso Ookeditse highlighted that; prosecution had not yet recorded the statement from the state witness who is a minor and was still undergoing counselling.

“However, we have made progress as there are scheduled sessions with the doctor to fast-track the proceedings,” Ookeditse had reported back.

Meanwhile, all three suspects, Kosie, Letsholo, and Aston are set to appear for their next mention on the 29th of November 2022 while Ntsebe is scheduled to appear on the 10th of January 2023.

