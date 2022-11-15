Youth accused of defiling imbecile

Almost three years after he allegedly defiled a nine-year-old girl with learning disabilities, a young man was hauled before Maun Magistrates’ Court this week.

Although it is unclear why the case has taken so long to come to court, Tsholoethata Zingoro, 29, is accused of luring the youngster to his house on 1st January, 2020 where he proceeded to have sex with her overnight.

During his medical examination shortly after the incident, the Kareng village native, who was 26 at the time, is said to have confessed, admitting to the doctor that he had indeed slept with the minor.

However, in his arraignment on Tuesday, Zingoro insisted this was not true.

“I have never confessed to any doctor, he made it up. I never made such utterances!” he cried.

The doctor will be called to testify in person, while the suspect revealed he intends to call the complainant’s mother, who is also set to appear for the state, as a witness.

“She will be talking about the mental state of her child. Hopefully it will exonerate me,” Zingoro explained, adding he will give the prosecution his contact numbers to ease communication.

The matter has been set for 21st March next year to confirm the dates of trial, provisionally scheduled for 11th and 12th May. The accused defiler was granted bail until then.

It is a second rape incident involving a minor suffering from mental incapacity. Maun Magistrate is yet to trial another case, involving an 11-year-old imbecile of Samedupi settlement and her neighbour, which dates back to 2018.